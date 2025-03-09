News
Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-03-2025 | 12:07
Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza
Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday said he had given instructions to stop supplying electricity to Gaza, a week after Israel blocked all aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.
"I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip," Cohen said in a video statement, adding: "We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Minister
Electricity
Supply
Gaza
