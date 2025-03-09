Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza

Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday said he had given instructions to stop supplying electricity to Gaza, a week after Israel blocked all aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.



"I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip," Cohen said in a video statement, adding: "We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war.





AFP