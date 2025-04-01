MP Ali Ammar: Hezbollah fully regained its strength; patience has its limits

Hezbollah's MP Ali Ammar criticized Israel's recent attacks, stating that they undermine the credibility of international institutions. He questioned the global community's stance as Israel disregards agreements and acts with impunity.



Ammar affirmed that Hezbollah has fully regained its strength—politically, financially, and militarily—warning that while the group exercises patience, "there is a limit." He stressed that Hezbollah does not seek war but is fully prepared to deter any aggression if it is imposed upon them.



He also pointed to significant U.S. pressure on Lebanon and the broader region to normalize ties with Israel, asserting that any such move would be a betrayal of the resistance, the nation, and the martyrs.