Hamas says awaiting outcome of upcoming mediator negotiations with Israel over Gaza

Hamas said on Monday that it has shown flexibility in response to mediation efforts and is awaiting the outcome of negotiations between Egypt, Qatar, and the United States with Israel.



In a statement, Hamas said, "We have shown flexibility with the efforts of the mediators and Trump's envoy, and we are awaiting the results of the upcoming negotiations, ensuring the occupation's commitment to the agreement and moving to the second phase."



The statement added, "The negotiations with the Egyptian and Qatari mediators and Trump's envoy are focused on ending the war, withdrawal, and reconstruction."



Reuters