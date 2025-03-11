Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-03-2025 | 08:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills four in Gaza City: AFP

Gaza's civil defense agency reported an Israeli air strike targeting a group of people in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing four.

"There are four martyrs... as a result of an Israeli strike on a group of citizens in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding those killed were men in their 20s. 

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports of the strike.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Civil Defense

Israel

Strike

Gaza City

LBCI Next
West Bank Bedouin community says Israeli settlers stole hundreds of sheep
Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced

LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07

Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:21

West Bank Bedouin community says Israeli settlers stole hundreds of sheep

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:07

Pressure on the ground: Israel sends delegation to Doha with limited negotiation authority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

US Envoy calls Hamas 'nice guys,' then backtracks after Israeli criticism

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:14

Israel urging UN agencies, aid groups to replace UNRWA in Gaza: Envoy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More