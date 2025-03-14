News
Israel rejects Hamas offer to free Israeli-American hostage as 'psychological warfare'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 13:11
Israel rejects Hamas offer to free Israeli-American hostage as 'psychological warfare'
Hamas said on Friday it had agreed to free an American-Israeli dual national if Israel begins the next phase of ceasefire talks towards a permanent end to the war, an offer Israel dismissed as "psychological warfare."
Hamas said it had made the offer to release New Jersey native Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old soldier in the Israeli army, after receiving a proposal from mediators for negotiations on the second phase of a ceasefire deal, which has halted major fighting since January 19 but has been in limbo for two weeks.
The group said its exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, was due to arrive in Cairo later on Friday for further ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
American
Hostage
Psychological
Warfare
Next
US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
Hamas says UN probe shows Israel committed 'genocide' in Gaza
Previous
