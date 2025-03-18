France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities

18-03-2025 | 09:20
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities
0min
France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities

France on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed strikes on Gaza and urged an "immediate" end to the hostilities it says are endangering efforts to free the Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the lives of Palestinian civilians.

"France condemns the Israeli strikes carried out since yesterday on the Gaza Strip, which have caused numerous civilian casualties," the French foreign ministry said after the strikes which killed 413 people according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

"France calls for an immediate end to hostilities, which are jeopardizing efforts to free the hostages and threatening the lives of the civilian population in Gaza," it added.


AFP
 
