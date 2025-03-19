EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says

The EU's top diplomat said Wednesday she told her Israeli counterpart that the fresh wave of strikes on Gaza was "unacceptable" after Israel launched its most intense bombardment since a January 19 ceasefire.



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she asked Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday, "Why are you doing this?" and conveyed "the message that this is unacceptable," referring specifically to "the loss of civilian lives."



AFP