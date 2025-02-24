EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government 'as fast as possible'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Monday for Germany to form a new coalition quickly as the bloc faces a crunch moment on Ukraine and to build its own defenses.



"The German people have made a choice, and now they need to put together the government. I hope that they do it as fast as possible because we really need to move on with the decisions on the European level that require German participation," Kallas said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.



AFP