EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
24-03-2025 | 06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned on Monday during a visit to Jerusalem that Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon threatened to worsen the situation.
"Military actions must be proportionate, and Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation," Kallas said at a joint news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
EU
Kaja Kallas
Israel
Strikes
Syria
Lebanon
Related Articles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says
Middle East News
2025-01-27
EU top diplomat expects deal on easing Syria sanctions
Middle East News
2025-01-27
EU top diplomat expects deal on easing Syria sanctions
World News
2025-02-24
EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government 'as fast as possible'
World News
2025-02-24
EU top diplomat says hopes for new German government 'as fast as possible'
World News
2025-02-24
EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks
World News
2025-02-24
EU top diplomat going to Washington on Tuesday for talks
Recommended For You
World News
08:29
Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Riyadh for talks with US delegation
World News
08:29
Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Riyadh for talks with US delegation
0
Middle East News
06:39
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
06:39
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Egypt proposes new plan to revive Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Egypt proposes new plan to revive Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:28
Israel's strikes across Gaza kill 21 people, health authorities say
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel army says striking South Lebanon after rocket fire
Lebanon News
2025-03-22
Israel army says striking South Lebanon after rocket fire
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Military buildup follows rocket attack: Will Israel widen its operations in Lebanon?
2
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
Lebanon News
14:23
Speaker Nabih Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Israel is seeking talks leading to normalization
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor
5
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
Lebanon News
09:48
Lebanese Army says Israeli army escalates attacks on Lebanon, violates border
6
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'
7
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
06:53
MP Samy Gemayel opposes making Lebanon a single electoral district, citing Taif Agreement
8
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
Middle East News
14:28
Iran condemns Israel's 'extensive military aggression' in Lebanon
