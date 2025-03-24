EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'

24-03-2025 | 06:00
EU top diplomat: Israel strikes on Syria, Lebanon 'risk further escalation'

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned on Monday during a visit to Jerusalem that Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon threatened to worsen the situation.

"Military actions must be proportionate, and Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation," Kallas said at a joint news conference with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

AFP

