Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-03-2025 | 07:23
Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike
Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike

The health ministry in Gaza said that a foreign U.N. worker was killed and five others seriously injured Wednesday by an Israeli strike on their headquarters.

A statement from the health ministry said there was "one death and five severe injuries among foreign staff working for UN institutions... due to the bombing of their headquarters by the occupation in the central governorate a short while ago," adding they had been taken to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. AFP has not been able to confirm the information with the U.N.

Gaza ministry toll shows 970 deaths in two days after Israel launched new strikes
New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backward': Macron
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:53

Israel moves troops south, braces for Gaza escalation as political turmoil and protests grow

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

Hamas says Israel aiming to 'terrorize' Gazans after UN worker killed

LBCI
World News
13:01

UN's Guterres condemns attack on UN personnel

LBCI
World News
12:45

Bulgarian national working for UN died in Gaza, Foreign Ministry says

