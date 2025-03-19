Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike

The health ministry in Gaza said that a foreign U.N. worker was killed and five others seriously injured Wednesday by an Israeli strike on their headquarters.



A statement from the health ministry said there was "one death and five severe injuries among foreign staff working for UN institutions... due to the bombing of their headquarters by the occupation in the central governorate a short while ago," adding they had been taken to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. AFP has not been able to confirm the information with the U.N.



AFP