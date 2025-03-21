Hamas said on Friday that it is still discussing the proposal put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, along with other ideas, in an effort to reach an agreement for the release of hostages, an end to the war in Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.



In a statement, Hamas said: “The movement affirms that it remains actively engaged in negotiations and is following up with mediators with full responsibility and seriousness. It continues to deliberate on Witkoff’s proposal and the various ideas presented, with the aim of securing a prisoner exchange deal, ending the war, and achieving a withdrawal.”



Last week, Witkoff presented a temporary plan to extend the ceasefire in Gaza until April to allow time for negotiations on a permanent end to the fighting.



Reuters