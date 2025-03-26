Netanyahu says Israel could seize territory in Gaza if hostages not freed

26-03-2025 | 09:34
Netanyahu says Israel could seize territory in Gaza if hostages not freed
Netanyahu says Israel could seize territory in Gaza if hostages not freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated threats on Wednesday to seize territory in the Gaza strip if Hamas failed to release the remaining hostages it still holds.

"The more Hamas continues in its refusal to release our hostages, the more powerful the repression we exert will be," Netanyahu told a hearing in parliament, which was occasionally interrupted by shouting from opposition members.

"This includes seizing territory and it includes other things," he said.


AFP
 
