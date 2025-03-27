News
UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-03-2025 | 09:15
0
min
UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza
The United Nations World Food Program warned on Thursday that it only had two weeks' worth of food left in Gaza, where "hundreds of thousands of people" are at risk of starvation.
"WFP has approximately 5,700 tons of food stocks left in Gaza -- enough to support WFP operations for a maximum of two weeks," it said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Gaza
Food Supplies
