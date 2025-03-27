UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza

27-03-2025 | 09:15
UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza
UN agency says has 'two weeks' left of food supplies in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Program warned on Thursday that it only had two weeks' worth of food left in Gaza, where "hundreds of thousands of people" are at risk of starvation.

"WFP has approximately 5,700 tons of food stocks left in Gaza -- enough to support WFP operations for a maximum of two weeks," it said in a statement.

AFP
