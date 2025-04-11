Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

Former security chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim appeared on Friday before Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator into the Beirut Port explosion.



The interrogation session ended without any legal action being taken against Ibrahim.



Judge Bitar chose to leave him under investigation, without issuing charges or detaining him at this stage.

Ibrahim left the Justice Palace following his interrogation, insisting that his legal action against lead Judge Tarek Bitar is not meant to obstruct the ongoing investigation into the Beirut Port explosion.



"The legal action against Bitar is intended to shed light on the violations committed by the judicial investigator," Ibrahim told reporters.