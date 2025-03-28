Health ministry in Gaza says 896 killed since Israel resumed strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-03-2025 | 09:11



The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that 896 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.

According to the ministry's statement, the figure included 41 people killed in the past 24 hours. It also reported that the overall death toll had reached 50,251 since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health Ministry

Gaza

Strikes

Israel

War

