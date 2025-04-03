Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-04-2025 | 08:44
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu
Palestinian Authority calls on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday urged Hungary to arrest visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in accordance with an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant over alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

"The ministry calls on the Hungarian government... to comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant by immediately handing Netanyahu over to bring him to justice," the Ramallah-based PA's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement hours after Hungary announced it would withdraw from the ICC.

AFP
 
