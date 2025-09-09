News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
09-09-2025 | 13:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Jounieh Bay is a vital touristic and economic hub on the Mediterranean. A small part of it has long served as a fishermen’s harbor, and that harbor is now reopening with a new face.
With a depth of 3.5 meters, the harbor can accommodate ferries carrying more than 450 passengers, including on routes between Jounieh and Larnaca, Cyprus.
In times of emergency, the sea could serve as an alternative to air travel. The harbor is expected to boost the local economy by drawing tourists, filling restaurants and hotels, and bringing activity back to Keserwan.
This realized dream will become even more tangible in April 2026 with the start of the operations. The anticipated success also underscores that the “Keserwan dream” remains unrealized — a $250 million project that could serve as a major economic driver for the country.
The “Grand Jounieh Port,” with a depth of 12.5 meters, would be able to accommodate two cruise ships, each carrying 5,000 passengers. Cruise companies have expressed interest in the project, but it is still awaiting funding.
For now, Jounieh is celebrating the reopening of its small harbor, while attention remains fixed on the larger one. Local officials say the sea offers opportunities that could one day allow Lebanon to welcome cruise ships, a long-held ambition for the country’s ports.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tourism
Economy
Jounieh
Harbor
Keserwan
Next
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-14
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to boost financial oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-08
Economy Minister follows up on Iraqi wheat grant with WFP and State Security
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Tourism Minister says Lebanon's summer tourism season poised for recovery
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Tourism Minister says Lebanon's summer tourism season poised for recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
0
Middle East News
10:23
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
Middle East News
10:23
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
2
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
3
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
4
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
5
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
6
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
7
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More