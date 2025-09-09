Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

News Bulletin Reports
09-09-2025 | 13:16
High views
2min
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Jounieh Bay is a vital touristic and economic hub on the Mediterranean. A small part of it has long served as a fishermen’s harbor, and that harbor is now reopening with a new face.

With a depth of 3.5 meters, the harbor can accommodate ferries carrying more than 450 passengers, including on routes between Jounieh and Larnaca, Cyprus. 

In times of emergency, the sea could serve as an alternative to air travel. The harbor is expected to boost the local economy by drawing tourists, filling restaurants and hotels, and bringing activity back to Keserwan.

This realized dream will become even more tangible in April 2026 with the start of the operations. The anticipated success also underscores that the “Keserwan dream” remains unrealized — a $250 million project that could serve as a major economic driver for the country.

The “Grand Jounieh Port,” with a depth of 12.5 meters, would be able to accommodate two cruise ships, each carrying 5,000 passengers. Cruise companies have expressed interest in the project, but it is still awaiting funding.

For now, Jounieh is celebrating the reopening of its small harbor, while attention remains fixed on the larger one. Local officials say the sea offers opportunities that could one day allow Lebanon to welcome cruise ships, a long-held ambition for the country’s ports.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Tourism

Economy

Jounieh

Harbor

Keserwan

