Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-04-2025 | 03:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near &#39;significant breakthrough,&#39; security sources tell Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters

Negotiations held in Cairo to reach a ceasefire in Gaza were on the verge of a "significant breakthrough," two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Monday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel and Hamas. Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a brief post on X that an Israeli official denied the reported breakthrough, without giving further details.

The Egyptian sources said there was a consensus on a long-term ceasefire in the besieged enclave, yet some sticking points remain, including Hamas arms.

Hamas repeatedly said it was not willing to lay down its arms, a key demand by Israel.

Earlier, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV reported that Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad was set to meet an Israeli delegation headed by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer on Monday in Cairo.

The sources said the ongoing talks included Egyptian and Israeli delegations.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar did not report developments on the latest talks.

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that a recent meeting in Doha on efforts to reach a ceasefire made some progress, but noted there was no agreement yet on how to end the war.

He said the militant group is willing to return all remaining Israeli hostages if Israel ends the war in Gaza. But Israel wants Hamas to release the remaining hostages without offering a clear vision on ending the war, he added.

The media adviser for the Hamas leadership, Taher Al-Nono, told Reuters on Saturday that the group was open to a years-long truce with Israel in Gaza, adding that the group hoped to build support among mediators for its offer.

Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem on Monday night, before Reuters reported that there had been progress in the talks, Dermer said the government remained committed to dismantling Hamas' military capability, ending its rule in Gaza, ensuring that the enclave never again poses a threat to Israel and returning the hostages.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Ceasefire

Cairo

Egypt

Hamas

Israel

War

Qatar

Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12

Hamas says group's delegation in Cairo for talks on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28

Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-28

Israel's Gaza aid blockade contested in World Court hearings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-27

Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-27

Gaza health ministry says war deaths at 52,243 as hundreds of missing confirmed dead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Speaker Berri holds talks with international delegations on Lebanon's situation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More