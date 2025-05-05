News
Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-05-2025 | 03:29
Gaza operation could expand to full control of the Strip: Israeli official
An Israeli official said that the expansion of the Israeli operation in Gaza, approved on Monday morning, could reach the point of taking full control of the entire Strip.
The official added that the Security Cabinet’s decision includes a new plan for distributing aid, but the entry of supplies has not yet been authorized.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Operation
Israel
Official
War
Next
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Israeli army launches ground operation in Rafah to 'expand security zone' in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-29
Israeli army launches ground operation in Rafah to 'expand security zone' in southern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
Israeli army says expanded control over central Netzarim Corridor in Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19
Israeli army says expanded control over central Netzarim Corridor in Gaza Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-26
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-26
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
Al-Rahi slams political efforts to expand control under guise of reform
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:31
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-03
Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Ship carrying activists, aid to Gaza attacked by drones, NGO says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-03
Israel's footprints in Syria: Push for 'Druze Republic' resurfaces as military advances in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
2025-03-04
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes UAE's decision to lift travel ban
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Kataeb Secretary-General tells LBCI: Serious contest underway for Matn Union of Municipalities Presidency
Lebanon News
05:16
Kataeb Secretary-General tells LBCI: Serious contest underway for Matn Union of Municipalities Presidency
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
1
Lebanon News
14:19
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
14:19
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:56
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
Lebanon News
04:56
Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification
5
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
6
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
7
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
8
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
