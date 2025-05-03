Gaza rescuers say children among 11 killed in Israel strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that an overnight Israeli strike on the Khan Yunis refugee camp killed at least 11 people including three children.



Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal reported 11 killed "after the bombardment of the Al-Bayram family home in the Khan Yunis camp" in southern Gaza, telling AFP eight of the dead were from the same extended family, including a boy and girl, both one year olds, and a month-old baby.



Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike.





AFP