Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas said Monday a new Israeli framework for aid delivery in Gaza amounted to "political blackmail" and blamed Israel for the war-ravaged territory's "humanitarian catastrophe."



"We reject the use of aid as a tool of political blackmail and support the U.N.'s stance against any arrangements that violate humanitarian principles," Hamas said in a statement, adding Israel's "continued obstruction of aid entry" since March 2 made it "fully responsible" for the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.



AFP

