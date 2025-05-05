Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-05-2025 | 05:31
High views
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as &#39;blackmail&#39;
Hamas says Israel using Gaza aid delivery as 'blackmail'

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas said Monday a new Israeli framework for aid delivery in Gaza amounted to "political blackmail" and blamed Israel for the war-ravaged territory's "humanitarian catastrophe."

"We reject the use of aid as a tool of political blackmail and support the U.N.'s stance against any arrangements that violate humanitarian principles," Hamas said in a statement, adding Israel's "continued obstruction of aid entry" since March 2 made it "fully responsible" for the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

AFP
