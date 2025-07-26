UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM

The United Arab Emirates will resume aid drops over Gaza at once, its foreign minister said Saturday, citing the "critical" humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory, where aid groups have warned of mass starvation.



"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level," Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on X. "We will ensure essential aid reaches those most in need, whether through land, air or sea. Air drops are resuming once more, immediately."





AFP