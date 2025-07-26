News
UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-07-2025 | 14:20
0
min
UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM
The United Arab Emirates will resume aid drops over Gaza at once, its foreign minister said Saturday, citing the "critical" humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory, where aid groups have warned of mass starvation.
"The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level," Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a post on X. "We will ensure essential aid reaches those most in need, whether through land, air or sea. Air drops are resuming once more, immediately."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UAE
Gaza
Aid
Airdrops
FM
Israeli military says 'projectile' fired at Israel from Gaza Strip
Trump says Hamas doesn't want a deal, 'want to die'
