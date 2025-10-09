US envoy Witkoff says Trump to travel to Egypt next week

09-10-2025 | 12:15
LBCI
US envoy Witkoff says Trump to travel to Egypt next week
US envoy Witkoff says Trump to travel to Egypt next week

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump is set to travel to Egypt next week, after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extended an invitation to attend celebrations over a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"The President is really excited to come to Egypt, and that is the plan, that he comes next week," Witkoff said in a meeting with Sisi, a video of which was released by the Egyptian presidency.


AFP
 

