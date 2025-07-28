Israel says Gaza got 120 trucks of aid on day one of pause

Israel said Monday that more than 120 truckloads of food aid were distributed by the U.N. and aid agencies in the Gaza Strip on the first day of a partial pause in fighting.



On Sunday, Israel declared a "tactical" pause in military operations in part of Gaza and promised to open secure routes for aid, urging humanitarian groups to step up food distribution.



"Over 120 trucks were collected and distributed yesterday by the U.N. and international organisations," COGAT, an Israeli defence ministry agency overseeing civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a post on X on Monday.



AFP



