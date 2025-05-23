Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-05-2025 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's military says 107 aid trucks entered Gaza on Thursday

A total of 107 aid trucks belonging to the United Nations and other aid groups carrying flour, food, medical equipment and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred on Thursday into the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Aid

United Nations

Israel

Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:58

Trump says major prisoners swap completed between Russia-Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal

LBCI
World News
05:45

UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'

LBCI
World News
05:45

Russia's Lavrov casts doubt on Vatican as location for Ukraine talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:27

Palestinian minister reports 29 starvation-related deaths among Gazan children, elderly

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for 14 areas of north Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

US Embassy in Beirut to close on May 26 for Memorial Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
World News
05:45

UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:27

Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More