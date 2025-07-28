Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-07-2025 | 09:15
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza
Trump says US will set up 'food centres' in Gaza

President Donald Trump said Monday the United States will set up "food centres" in Gaza to help avert a deepening hunger crisis in the conflict-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"We're going to set up food centres where the people can walk in -- and no boundaries. We're not going to have fences," he told reporters in Scotland, where he was meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

President

Donald Trump

United States

Gaza

Hunger

Crisis

Israel says Gaza got 120 trucks of aid on day one of pause
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
