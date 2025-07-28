Sisi says Trump capable of ending Gaza war

In a televised speech on Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to make every effort to end the war in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.



"Trump is the one capable of stopping the war, bringing in aid, and ending this suffering," el-Sisi said.



Addressing Trump directly, he added: "I make a special appeal to you — please exert all efforts to stop the war and allow aid in. I believe the time has come to end this war."



Reuters