US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'
World News
28-07-2025 | 14:01
US dismisses UN Israel-Palestinian conference as 'publicity stunt'
The United States on Monday dismissed a French-Saudi-sponsored conference at the United Nations on promoting a two-state solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis as a "stunt."
The U.S. State Department labeled the three-day event "unproductive and ill-timed," as well as a "publicity stunt" that would make finding peace harder.
The diplomatic push is a "reward for terrorism," the statement said, also calling the promise to recognize a Palestinian state by French President Emmanuel Macron "counterproductive."
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
UN
Israel
Palestinian
Conference
