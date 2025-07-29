UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts

29-07-2025 | 12:24
LBCI
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday Britain will recognize the state of Palestine in September unless Israel takes "substantive steps" in Gaza, including agreeing to a ceasefire.

"I have always said that we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two state solution," Starmer said.

"With that solution now under threat, this is the moment to act," he added.


