At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-10-2025 | 09:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

The World Health Organization said Thursday it expected that at least $7 billion would be needed just to rebuild the broken health system in Gaza.

"There are no fully-functioning hospitals in Gaza, and only 14 out of 36 are functioning at all. There are critical shortages of essential medicines, equipment, and health workers," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "The total cost for rebuilding the Gaza health system will be at least $7 billion," he added.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

World Health Organization

Gaza

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

LBCI Next
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

India inks $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made fighter jets

LBCI
World News
2025-10-09

WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Gaza civil defense says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:45

Secretary Rubio warns West Bank annexation endangers Trump's Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

WHO leads medical evacuation of 41 critical patients out of Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More