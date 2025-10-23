News
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-10-2025 | 09:49
At least $7 billion needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
The World Health Organization said Thursday it expected that at least $7 billion would be needed just to rebuild the broken health system in Gaza.
"There are no fully-functioning hospitals in Gaza, and only 14 out of 36 are functioning at all. There are critical shortages of essential medicines, equipment, and health workers," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. "The total cost for rebuilding the Gaza health system will be at least $7 billion," he added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World Health Organization
Gaza
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
