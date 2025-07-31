Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-07-2025 | 06:17
High views
0min
Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that Israel was increasingly isolated diplomatically over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the push by some countries to recognise a Palestinian state.

Johann Wadephul said in a statement before heading to Israel that the recent U.N. conference on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- boycotted by the U.S. and Israel -- showed that "Israel is finding itself increasingly in the minority."

AFP
