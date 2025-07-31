News
Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-07-2025 | 06:17
Germany says Israel 'increasingly in the minority' on Palestinian issue
Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that Israel was increasingly isolated diplomatically over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the push by some countries to recognise a Palestinian state.
Johann Wadephul said in a statement before heading to Israel that the recent U.N. conference on a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- boycotted by the U.S. and Israel -- showed that "Israel is finding itself increasingly in the minority."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Israel
Minority
Palestine
