Mediator Qatar expects Gaza ceasefire to last despite 'violation': PM

29-10-2025 | 10:29
Mediator Qatar expects Gaza ceasefire to last despite 'violation': PM

Mediator Qatar said Wednesday it expected a U.S.-backed ceasefire to hold in Gaza despite a "violation" as Israel carried out strikes in response to Palestinian fire.

"Fortunately I think the main parties -- both of them -- are acknowledging that the ceasefire should hold and they should stick to the agreement," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Council on Foreign Relations on a visit to New York.

