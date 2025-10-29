Mediator Qatar expects Gaza ceasefire to last despite 'violation': PM

Mediator Qatar said Wednesday it expected a U.S.-backed ceasefire to hold in Gaza despite a "violation" as Israel carried out strikes in response to Palestinian fire.



"Fortunately I think the main parties -- both of them -- are acknowledging that the ceasefire should hold and they should stick to the agreement," Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Council on Foreign Relations on a visit to New York.



AFP