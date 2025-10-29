News
UN says deaths in fresh strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
29-10-2025 | 11:00
UN says deaths in fresh strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
The United Nations on Wednesday called the deaths in Israel's new military strikes on Gaza "appalling", as it urged all sides not to let peace "slip from our grasp".
"Reports that over 100 Palestinians were killed overnight in a wave of Israeli airstrikes mainly on residential buildings, IDP tents and schools across the Gaza Strip, following the death of an Israeli soldier, are appalling," U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Strikes
Gaza
Next
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Hamas says postponing hostage body handover due to Israeli truce 'violations'
Previous
