Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-08-2025 | 06:41
High views
Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel
Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that a Gaza truce proposal given the green light by militant group Hamas was "almost identical" to an earlier version that Israel had agreed to.

Hamas gave a "very positive response, and it truly was almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to," said Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Proposal

Hamas

Israel

