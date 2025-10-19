Hamas says implementing ceasefire deal, unaware of clashes in Rafah

Hamas' armed wing insisted on Sunday that the group is adhering to the ceasefire agreement with Israel and was unaware of any clashes in Rafah, where the Israeli military carried out airstrikes.



"We reaffirm our full commitment to implement everything that was agreed upon, foremost of which is a ceasefire across all areas of the Gaza Strip," the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.



"We have no knowledge of any incidents or clashes taking place in the Rafah area, as these are red zones under the occupation's control, and contact with the remaining groups of ours there has been cut off since the war resumed in March of this year."





AFP