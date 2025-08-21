News
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-08-2025 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
Britain and France were among 21 countries to sign a joint statement Thursday calling Israel's approval of a major settlement project in the West Bank "unacceptable and a violation of international law."
"We condemn this decision and call for its immediate reversal in the strongest terms," the statement said of plans for the so-called E1 area near Jerusalem.
Other signatories included Australia, Canada and Italy.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Countries
Joint
Statement
Condemn
Israel
West Bank
Settlement
Project
UK
