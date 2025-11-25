US and Russia hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi as missiles pound Kyiv

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks on late on Monday and Tuesday with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi as part of an intense new push by President Donald Trump's administration to end the war in Ukraine, Driscoll's spokesperson said.



U.S. and Ukrainian officials are trying to narrow the gaps between them over a peace plan, with core issues still unresolved and Ukraine wary of being strong-armed into accepting a deal largely on the Kremlin's terms.



"Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine. The talks are going well and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House...as these talks progress," said U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tolbert, a spokesperson for Driscoll.



The exact nature of the discussions was not immediately clear, and it was not known who was in the Russian delegation. A U.S. official said that Driscoll, who has emerged as a point man for U.S. diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, was also expected to meet Ukrainian officials while in Abu Dhabi.







Reuters