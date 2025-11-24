Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission

24-11-2025 | 11:20
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.- and Israeli-backed private organisation that provided aid for Palestinians in Gaza but was criticised by the U.N., said on Monday it was ending its mission.

"The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced the successful completion of its emergency mission in Gaza after delivering more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians living in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

United States

Israel

Palestinians

Aid

Gaza

