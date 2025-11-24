News
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2025 | 11:20
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announces end of its mission
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.- and Israeli-backed private organisation that provided aid for Palestinians in Gaza but was criticised by the U.N., said on Monday it was ending its mission.
"The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced the successful completion of its emergency mission in Gaza after delivering more than 187 million free meals directly to civilians living in Gaza," the group said in a statement.
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
United States
Israel
Palestinians
Aid
Gaza
