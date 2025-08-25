Israeli army set to 'conduct an initial inquiry' after strike on Gaza hospital

The Israeli military said Monday it will investigate a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which Gaza's civil defense agency said killed 15 people, including four journalists."Earlier today (Monday), army troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. The Chief of the General Staff instructed to conduct an initial inquiry as soon as possible," the military said in a statement, adding it "regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such."AFP