News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army set to 'conduct an initial inquiry' after strike on Gaza hospital
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-08-2025 | 07:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army set to 'conduct an initial inquiry' after strike on Gaza hospital
The Israeli military said Monday it will investigate a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, which Gaza's civil defense agency said killed 15 people, including four journalists.
"Earlier today (Monday), army troops carried out a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. The Chief of the General Staff instructed to conduct an initial inquiry as soon as possible," the military said in a statement, adding it "regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Nasser Hospitalm Khan Yunis
Journalists
Next
Reuters, AP mourn contributors killed in Gaza strikes
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
0
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israeli strike on Iran's west damages hospital: Media
Middle East News
2025-06-16
Israeli strike on Iran's west damages hospital: Media
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
Middle East News
2025-06-19
Israel's Netanyahu says Iran will 'pay heavy price' after hospital strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:05
Turkey calls Israel's strike on Gaza hospital 'attack on press freedom'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:34
Foreign Press Association calls for 'immediate explanation' from Israel after reporters killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:34
Foreign Press Association calls for 'immediate explanation' from Israel after reporters killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Reuters, AP mourn contributors killed in Gaza strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20
Reuters, AP mourn contributors killed in Gaza strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:58
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:58
Israel hits Gaza hospital, killing at least 15 people, including journalists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:33
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
Middle East News
09:33
Israeli strikes hit Yemeni capital of Sanaa: Houthi-affiliated al Masirah TV
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-18
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Lebanon Economy
2025-08-18
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
0
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Security, buffer zones, and Hezbollah: US Envoy Tom Barrack navigates complex talks in Israel
3
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
Lebanon News
03:15
Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Hidden drugs and pills: Inside Lebanon's airport seizures
5
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:01
Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon's road accidents: Casualties near annual record in seven months
7
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
11:49
LBCI sources: US Envoy Tom Barrack to meet Syrian President ahead of Beirut visit
8
Lebanon News
10:58
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation
Lebanon News
10:58
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese-Syrian meeting held three weeks ago as continuation under Saudi mediation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More