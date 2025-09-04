News
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
Lebanon News
04-09-2025 | 05:50
Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, calling them a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and international law.
He said the credibility of the international community is at stake and urged immediate action to compel Israel to halt its attacks and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Israel
Attacks
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
