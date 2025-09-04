Lebanon’s sovereignty at stake, warns PM Salam amid repeated Israeli assaults




Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, calling them a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, and international law. 

He said the credibility of the international community is at stake and urged immediate action to compel Israel to halt its attacks and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

