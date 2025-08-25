Reuters, AP mourn contributors killed in Gaza strikes

Reuters and the Associated Press said they were devastated after contributors were killed Monday in strikes on Gaza blamed on the Israeli military.



"We are devastated to learn of the death of Reuters contractor Hussam al-Masri and injuries to another of our contractors, Hatem Khaled, in Israeli strikes on the Nasser hospital in Gaza today," a Reuters spokesperson said in a statement.



In a statement, the AP said that it was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the death of Mariam Dagga, 33, a visual journalist who freelanced for the agency since the start of the war.



AFP



