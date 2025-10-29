Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica at 'levels never seen before'

Hurricane Melissa has brought never-before seen levels of devastation to Jamaica, the UN's resident coordinator in the country said Wednesday.



"There's been tremendous, unprecedented devastation of infrastructure, of property, roads, network connectivity, energy has been lost across its path," Dennis Zulu said during a press briefing.



"We have people living in shelters across the country, and at the moment, what we are seeing in preliminary assessments is a country that's been devastated to levels never seen before."



AFP