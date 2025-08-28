News
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-08-2025
Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters
More food aid is reaching Gaza but it still remains far from enough to prevent widespread starvation, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP) told Reuters on Thursday.
"We're getting a little bit more food in. We're moving in the right direction ... but it's not nearly enough to do what we need to do to make sure that people are not malnourished and not starving," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain told Reuters in an interview via video link from Jerusalem.
Reuters
