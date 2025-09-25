Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla

Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-09-2025 | 03:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament on Thursday that Italy will send a second navy ship to escort the international aid flotilla seeking to deliver assistance to Gaza.

Reuters 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Navy Ship

Gaza

Aid

Flotilla

Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of a Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

FM Rajji holds key meetings at UN: Discusses Lebanon’s security and regional ties with Armenia, Ireland, and Cyprus

LBCI
World News
04:53

France former leader Sarkozy convicted of criminal conspiracy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:31

Italy sends second navy ship to escort Gaza aid flotilla

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

Netanyahu rejects Western recognition of a Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Witkoff confident of “some kind of breakthrough” on Gaza soon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Gaza aid flotilla a 'dangerous, irresponsible' initiative: Italy PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-15

Lebanese President begins official visit to Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Environment Minister discusses Norway’s support and waste management plan for Akkar with UNOPS and World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

President Aoun calls on diaspora to back recovery efforts and shape country’s future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More