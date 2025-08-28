Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-08-2025 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide

A letter seen by Reuters revealed that hundreds of staff at the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk have asked him to explicitly describe the Gaza war as an ongoing genocide.

The letter, which was sent on Wednesday, stated that the staff believes the legal standards for labeling the events as genocide have been met in the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza, citing the scale, scope, and nature of the documented violations there.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

United Nations

War

Genocide

Human Rights

LBCI Next
UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza
UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-08

Shift in strategy: Israeli Chief of Staff eyes timeline to conclude Gaza war amid mounting casualties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19

Hamas calls for global day of rage to protest Gaza “genocide”

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-19

Killing of aid workers surges to record high during Gaza war: UN

LBCI
World News
2025-07-28

Hunger must never be 'weapon of war': UN chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

UN chief condemns 'endless catalogue of horrors' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10

UN experts decry 'enforced disappearances' at Gaza aid sites

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Modest food aid increase not enough to stop Gaza starvation, WFP chief tells Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Israel demands retraction of UN-backed Gaza famine report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:32

Russia says latest Ukraine strikes hit 'military' targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-29

Wildfire erupts in Akkar's Qoubaiyat forests, rapidly spreads amid strong winds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US envoy Tom Barrack faces protests in South Lebanon amid Hezbollah disarmament push—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From Lebanon to Syria: Israel doubts US diplomatic push

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices from the border: Holding ground amid debate over Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Lebanese army receives weapons from Rashidieh camp, more handovers expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Speaker Berri slams attacks on Lebanese army, even symbolic ones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Camps disarmament: Lebanon eyes expanded Palestinian weapons transfers after initial delivery

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:10

UN Security Council set to renew Lebanon peacekeepers for final time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More