Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-08-2025 | 07:51
Hundreds of UN staff call for Gaza war to be labeled genocide
A letter seen by Reuters revealed that hundreds of staff at the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk have asked him to explicitly describe the Gaza war as an ongoing genocide.
The letter, which was sent on Wednesday, stated that the staff believes the legal standards for labeling the events as genocide have been met in the nearly two-year-long war in Gaza, citing the scale, scope, and nature of the documented violations there.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
United Nations
War
Genocide
Human Rights
