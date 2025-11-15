Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal

The health ministry in Gaza confirmed Saturday it had received the bodies of 15 Palestinians the day before under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.



"The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs who were released yesterday, Friday, by the Israeli occupation through the Red Cross. This brings the total number of bodies received to 330" as part of the deal, the ministry said, adding it had so far identified 97.



They were returned in exchange for the remains of 73-year-old Israeli hostage Meny Godard, which Hamas returned via the Red Cross on Thursday.



AFP