Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-11-2025 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry confirms received bodies of 15 Palestinians under truce deal

The health ministry in Gaza confirmed Saturday it had received the bodies of 15 Palestinians the day before under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire exchange deal.

"The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs who were released yesterday, Friday, by the Israeli occupation through the Red Cross. This brings the total number of bodies received to 330" as part of the deal, the ministry said, adding it had so far identified 97.

They were returned in exchange for the remains of 73-year-old Israeli hostage Meny Godard, which Hamas returned via the Red Cross on Thursday.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Health

Ministry

confirms

received

bodies

Palestinians

under

truce

UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-10

Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-05

Gaza hospital says received 15 Palestinian bodies under ceasefire exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, health ministry says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:11

UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump's Gaza plan: Diplomats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14

US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14

Indonesia says its Gaza peacekeepers would focus on health, infrastructure tasks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-13

Israel received body of one of last four Gaza hostages: PM's office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Germany arrests three suspected Hamas members planning attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-25

Houthi media report Israeli strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement

LBCI
Middle East News
02:25

President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More