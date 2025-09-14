Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he admired the pro-Palestinian protesters whose demonstrations along the route of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race led some riders to threaten to quit the competition last week.



With large demonstrations planned, more than 1,000 police officers were deployed on Sunday as cyclists reached the final stage of the 21-day race in the capital, Madrid.



The protests, which have targeted the Israel-Premier Tech team over Israel's actions in Gaza, have disrupted several stages of the race, which is due to end at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT).



"Today marks the end of the Vuelta," Sanchez told a Socialist party rally in the southern city of Malaga. "Our respect and recognition for the athletes and our admiration for the Spanish people who are mobilizing for just causes like Palestine."





