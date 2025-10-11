News
France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM
World News
11-10-2025 | 06:33
France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM
French President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister on Friday just days after he quit the job, a move that enraged some of the president's fiercest political opponents who pledged to vote out the new government.
Macron, 47, will hope loyalist Lecornu can draw enough support from a deeply divided parliament to pass a 2026 budget. Faced with France's worst political crisis in decades, many of Macron's rivals have demanded he either call fresh parliamentary elections or resign.
The immediate reaction to Lecornu's appointment from the far right and hard left was scathing, suggesting his second stint as prime minister will be no easier than his first, which ended on Monday when he resigned after just 27 days in office.
"The Lecornu II government, appointed by Emmanuel Macron who is more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee Palace, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace and a humiliation for the French people," National Rally party president Jordan Bardella posted on X.
Reuters
World News
France
Macron
Lecornu
PM
