Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

The Israeli military said Saturday that more than 250,000 people had fled Gaza City since it began intensifying operations there, as Palestinian officials reported many had been unable to evacuate south due to overcrowding.



The United Nations estimated in late August that about one million Palestinians lived in and around Gaza's largest urban centre, where it said a famine was unfolding after months of worsening conditions.



The world body and members of the international community have urged the military to abandon its plans to capture the city, warning that the assault and ensuing displacement could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation.



On Saturday, Arabic-language army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "more than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza City have moved out of the city for their own safety."



Gaza's civil defense agency, however, reported a much lower figure, saying fewer than 70,000 had managed to leave.



Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify details provided by the military or the civil defense.



The Israeli military dropped leaflets Saturday urging residents in western districts to evacuate, as the civil defense reported continuous air strikes.



"The Israeli army is operating with very intense force in your area and is determined to dismantle and defeat Hamas," the leaflets read, urging people to evacuate south. "You have been warned."



Mohammad Abu Salmiya, head of the Al-Shifa medical complex, told AFP that displacement was continuing inside Gaza City, with residents moving from east to west, but "only a small number of people have been able to reach the south."



"Even those who manage to flee south often find no place to stay, as the Al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir al-Balah is also overcrowded," the senior official added, saying many had returned to Gaza City after failing to secure shelter or basic services.



