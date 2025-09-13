Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-09-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

The Israeli military said Saturday that more than 250,000 people had fled Gaza City since it began intensifying operations there, as Palestinian officials reported many had been unable to evacuate south due to overcrowding.

The United Nations estimated in late August that about one million Palestinians lived in and around Gaza's largest urban centre, where it said a famine was unfolding after months of worsening conditions.

The world body and members of the international community have urged the military to abandon its plans to capture the city, warning that the assault and ensuing displacement could worsen the already dire humanitarian situation.

On Saturday, Arabic-language army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "more than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza City have moved out of the city for their own safety."

Gaza's civil defense agency, however, reported a much lower figure, saying fewer than 70,000 had managed to leave.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify details provided by the military or the civil defense.

The Israeli military dropped leaflets Saturday urging residents in western districts to evacuate, as the civil defense reported continuous air strikes.

"The Israeli army is operating with very intense force in your area and is determined to dismantle and defeat Hamas," the leaflets read, urging people to evacuate south. "You have been warned."

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, head of the Al-Shifa medical complex, told AFP that displacement was continuing inside Gaza City, with residents moving from east to west, but "only a small number of people have been able to reach the south."

"Even those who manage to flee south often find no place to stay, as the Al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir al-Balah is also overcrowded," the senior official added, saying many had returned to Gaza City after failing to secure shelter or basic services.

AFP 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

War

United Nations

LBCI Next
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Palestinian VP says UN vote 'important step towards ending occupation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16

Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07

Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05

Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-12

Palestinian VP says UN vote 'important step towards ending occupation'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-29

Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More