Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 07:47
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the Israeli ground operation in Gaza City, a day after Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on the enclave.
The kingdom also urged members of the U.N. Security Council to act to halt what it described as Israel's killing, starvation and forced displacement of Palestinians, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Israel on Tuesday started a ground offensive to seize control of Gaza's main urban centre.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Gaza City
Security Council
Next
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
Previous
