Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 07:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City &#39;in strongest terms&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the Israeli ground operation in Gaza City, a day after Israel unleashed a long-threatened ground assault on the enclave.

The kingdom also urged members of the U.N. Security Council to act to halt what it described as Israel's killing, starvation and forced displacement of Palestinians, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israel on Tuesday started a ground offensive to seize control of Gaza's main urban centre.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Gaza City

Security Council

LBCI Next
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

UAE condemns in 'strongest terms' Iran attack on Qatar: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-16

Israel military official says 'main' operation into Gaza City underway

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27

Italy's Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:22

UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36

Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem hails pager blast wounded as ‘light guiding the path’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More